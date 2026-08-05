The Capitalist

The Capitalist

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Len's avatar
Len
Aug 5

Cracker barrel forgot “who made them” !!

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Missy McClure's avatar
Missy McClure
Aug 5

They will go out of business!!! Good riddance. You dony defy your Customers!

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