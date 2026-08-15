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Cpl Dan USMC (Ret)'s avatar
Cpl Dan USMC (Ret)
2d

The proposed Global War on Terror memorial is not merely an aesthetic failure. It is a cultural confession.

A war memorial’s first duty is to name what war demands and what it reveals: courage under fire, acceptance of death, the willingness to impose and endure hardship for something larger than personal safety. That is why earlier generations built monuments that still speak without requiring a brochure. They understood that the public memory of war must preserve the hard virtues or the next generation will have no living standard when the next test arrives.

The current design does the opposite. It leans into abstraction, therapeutic atmosphere, and the soft language of healing. It treats the central fact of war—men ordered into lethal risk—as secondary to the management of trauma. In doing so it participates in the same inversion we see across the institutions: comfort and emotional safety elevated above adversity, mission, and the acceptance of cost.

This is not compassion. It is preparatory disarmament. A society that memorializes its wars primarily as occasions for collective therapy is a society that has already decided the older martial virtues are too dangerous to hold up in public. When comfort reigns over adversity, the war is lost in the culture long before it is fought in the field. The memorial simply makes the preference visible in stone and landscape.

Compare this to the standard of maximum effort that once governed the air crews over Germany or the infantry in any serious campaign. Those men were not invited to process their feelings as the primary public good. They were required to push past ordinary limits because the alternative was defeat. A nation that still believed its own continuity justified that cost could build memorials that told the truth about it. A nation that no longer does will produce memorials that obscure it.

China and other serious powers do not share this confusion. They still treat civilizational continuity and the hard virtues required to defend it as legitimate. They do not lead with therapeutic language when the requirement is endurance. They wait while the side that preaches peace and safety, and designs its monuments accordingly, continues the internal work of softening.

The veterans objecting to this design are right. A war memorial that forgets it is a war memorial has already surrendered the ground. Future generations will walk past an elegant space that teaches them nothing about what was actually required. That is not remembrance. It is managed forgetting.

Semper Fi!!!

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Scott's avatar
Scott
2d

🙏

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