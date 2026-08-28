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Wall Street said 2040. Musk said SpaceX hits $3.5 trillion in 2033
Starbase Louisiana: $100 billion of concrete on a credit line
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Wall Street said 2040. Musk said SpaceX hits $3.5 trillion in 2033
Elon Musk said Thursday SpaceX could reach $3.5 trillion in annual revenue by 2033, a figure 35 times expected 2027 sales of $100 billion and far above Wall Street’s path.