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Trump teases “Mr. Veto” role and preemptive pardons if Dems sweep
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Trump teases Mr. Veto role and preemptive pardons if Dems sweep
Donald Trump told Fox News he would become Mr. Veto and govern by veto until a deal is cut if Democrats win the House or Senate, while floating preemptive pardons ahead of Tuesday’s midterms.