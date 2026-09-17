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Clarity died Tuesday. Tokenized U.S. stocks are legal Thursday

The SEC on Thursday issued an immediately effective five-year Innovation Exemption so certain venues can trade tokenized versions of listed U.S. stocks, two days after the Clarity Act stalled in the Senate.