Hello Capitalist Insiders!
Clarity died Tuesday. Tokenized U.S. stocks are legal Thursday
Generac jumps 35% on an $8B Amazon generator pact
Paramount’s Hollywood stay in doubt as WBD clock hits Oct. 1
Intel’s CEO: memory is up 5–7x. Micron is the winner
Muse just out-downloaded WhatsApp. Meta stock is up 10%
Nebius just hiked Nvidia GPU rents as much as 21%
Walmart just booked a week to steal Amazon’s Deal Days
Clarity died Tuesday. Tokenized U.S. stocks are legal Thursday
The SEC on Thursday issued an immediately effective five-year Innovation Exemption so certain venues can trade tokenized versions of listed U.S. stocks, two days after the Clarity Act stalled in the Senate.