Hello Capitalist Insiders!
Hot CPI and ugly auction send 10-year yield jumping toward 5%
SoftBank posts $7B loss after massive US data center writedown
Commercial real estate: income up, values down in rate squeeze
DraftKings crushed as $700M prediction-markets bet spooks Street
PepsiCo slashes 1,000 positions amid soft North America demand
Taiwan Chip sales explode 60% as AI demand refuses to die
Taiwan Semiconductor’s October sales surged 59.7% year over year in local currency as the AI boom continued and the stock edged higher after the disclosure.