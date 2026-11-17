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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang posted a statement to X saying:

“NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.“

Nvidia’s share price rebounded 3% on the news before retreating slightly.

Huang’s full statement:

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Commerce and Justice released a joint statement Monday on the Megaspeed probe that opened in 2024, praising Secretary Howard Lutnick while leaving unexplained why the company was never added to the Entity List.

Investigation timeline: Commerce opened the Megaspeed case in 2024 over restricted chips possibly reaching China and began requesting Nvidia sales records by May 2025.

Nvidia’s own ban: Nvidia placed Megaspeed on its no-sell list in June 2025 after Commerce investigators visited Singapore and interviewed then-CEO Alice Huang.

Entity List gap: Despite pressure from four other agencies, Commerce never added Megaspeed to the federal Entity List, which would have restricted American technology sales beyond Nvidia’s private ban.

Bessent’s framing: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that Commerce “has the pen” and that Treasury, War, USTR and State had wanted Megaspeed blacklisted for months.

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Gmail users reported an uptick in trouble sending and receiving emails over the past 24 hours, according to Downdetector, days after Microsoft Outlook suffered a multi-day outage.

Nvidia shares dropped nearly 3.5% at the open Tuesday as the company headed into after-the-bell earnings following a 4% Monday drop to the lowest close since July 1, 2025, amid fallout from Jensen Huang’s resignation.

Huang resignation details: The board announced Huang’s resignation Thursday after reports of a relationship with a woman U.S. intelligence believes is a Chinese spy; he told employees of the affair in a Nov. 8 email.

Board actions: Nvidia’s board is not considering bringing Huang back and has established a National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee chaired by Suzanne Nora Johnson.

Scrutiny and rules: Lawmakers are increasing scrutiny of Chinese access to advanced chips restricted by export controls; BIS announced an interim final rule Monday aimed at preventing remote access by Chinese companies.

Petition context: An online petition for Huang’s reinstatement drew more than 190,000 signatures, including Elon Musk.

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Nvidia has warned customers that a proposed law could expose them and the chipmaker to legal action over Chinese firms gaining remote access to AI chip capacity hosted overseas.

Policy shift: Nvidia said it would not sell chips to customers who rent more than 50 percent of the GPUs to Chinese companies.

RASA details: The Remote Access Security Act, which passed the House in January but has not yet cleared the Senate, would give the government broader authority over cloud access similar to physical hardware.

BIS rule: Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security announced an interim final rule Monday designed to prevent Chinese companies’ remote access to AI chips.

Customer messaging: Nvidia messaged buyers in recent months about the risks under the proposed act and related controls.

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Investor Steve Eisman speaking on CNBC said Tuesday that AI neocloud stocks will be the biggest losers from the Nvidia fallout, describing the company as a “virtual vertical holding company and it’s unwinding.”

Neocloud losses: CoreWeave and Nebius have each fallen more than 50 percent over the last three months as the AI trade pulled back.

Anthropic view: Eisman said lingering profitability concerns around Anthropic’s expected Thursday debut are less important to the broader AI trade as expectations have come down.

Data center risk: He flagged potential slowdowns in data-center construction if Democrats take control in January, ranging from a 10-30 percent reduction to a full moratorium that he said would put the country into recession overnight.

Hyperscaler benefit: In a moderate slowdown scenario, Eisman said hyperscalers would benefit most and become cash-flow positive again.

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Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh opened the first task force hearing Monday on how AI could raise GDP growth or increase unemployment, saying the central bank’s role is neither advocacy nor opposition.

Warsh’s framing: “Our job is to prepare for whatever comes next,” Warsh said, noting AI’s ability to generate new ideas and speed innovation.

Best-case path: In an optimistic scenario, Warsh said AI could produce productivity gains shared across labor and capital, lifting real GDP persistently above its long-run average while the U.S. stays near full employment.

Risk focus: He highlighted higher unemployment and bad actors using AI for nefarious purposes as “highly disruptive and economically costly,” referring to the technology as “super intelligence.”

Barr’s warnings: Governor Michael Barr outlined financial-system risks including AI-fueled bank runs, herd-like trading models, and autonomous agents exploiting vulnerabilities.

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Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook will not take part in a White House hearing on her possible removal, her lawyer told administration officials Monday night, arguing the process is unfair and threatens the Fed’s independence.

Process concerns: Abbe Lowell wrote that Cook has no legal obligation to join an unfair hearing and a duty to protect the institution’s unique status; the administration has ignored nearly 20 letters raising issues.

Allegations origin: The hearing stems from a committee Trump created in August to examine 2021 mortgage fraud claims involving two properties listed as primary residences; Cook’s team says the conduct predates her time in office and is not cause for removal.

Trump comments: Her lawyers cite Trump’s public statements, including an October 10 remark calling her an “automatic no vote” on lowering rates, as evidence the outcome is predetermined.

Original schedule: The hearing had been set for November 5.

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JPMorgan Chase systems were coming back online Monday after an hourslong nationwide outage traced to a software release, with the FBI confirming no signs of malicious cyber activity.

Software release cause: The disruption stemmed from a software update rolled out earlier Monday that affected a subset of systems, limited to Chase and related transactions.

Customer impact timeline: Issues began around 10 a.m. at some branches, with customers reporting trouble accessing accounts and withdrawing funds; resolved by early afternoon at branches.

Official statements: Chase said it was a technical issue not cyber-related, and customers retained access to accounts and funds though some transactions took longer.

Other banks unaffected: Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC and U.S. Bank reported normal operations, with Zelle functioning as usual.

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Microsoft revealed a software bug introduced in July and undetected for months triggered last week’s global Outlook and Microsoft 365 outage that left more than 80 percent of servers unresponsive at peak.

Root cause factors: The latent defect combined with increased demand from Teams traffic shift and reduced server capacity overwhelmed the network gateway during peak U.S. hours on Nov. 12.

Peak impact: At its worst, more than 80 percent of servers became unresponsive as the failure cascaded globally after safeguards failed to contain it.

Recovery process: Engineers applied a fix and restarted servers gradually; Teams and some apps recovered earlier while Exchange Online email lagged.

Not cyber or AI: Executive Charles Lamanna confirmed it was neither a cyberattack nor caused by AI tooling, and apologized for the business impact.

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