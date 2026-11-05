🚨BREAKING🚨 Nasdaq crashes into correction as tech dump erases the ENTIRE midterm rally

The Nasdaq crashed 3.9% into correction territory Thursday while the Dow dropped more than 1,000 points, wiping out most of Wednesday’s post-election gains as traders dumped AI and chip stocks.

Index moves locked: The Nasdaq Composite lost 1,168.52 points to 24,567.99; the S&P 500 fell 2.8% and the Dow slid 1,153 points, or 2.2%.

Tech and chips hit: Broadcom and Nvidia each dropped about 6%, Qualcomm fell 11% on a weak outlook, and the iShares Semiconductor ETF sank 11% in its worst day since March 2020.

Neoclouds and Musk names: CoreWeave lost 9%, Nebius 13% and Iren 14%; Tesla fell 9% and SpaceX 7%.

Midterm driver: The sell-off followed Democratic wins that raised fears of slower data-center buildouts and a cooler AI capex cycle after the prior session’s relief rally.

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Crude tumbled more than 8% Wednesday after Vice President JD Vance pinned Republican midterm losses on the Iran conflict, lifting hopes for a faster diplomatic exit and stripping the war-risk premium.

Vance pins the loss: He posted that “the reason we lost is the war” and that “the president himself said so last night.”

WTI and Brent settle: WTI fell 8.3% to $88.12 while Brent dropped 8.7% to $94.62, a two-month low.

Deal incentive rises: Lipow Oil’s Andy Lipow said the results lead the market to conclude Trump might now be inclined to make a deal.

UBS sees a floor: Dominic Ellis noted fundamentals still provide support with another $10–$15 of premium near $95 even as Brent tracks its worst week since COVID.

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Voters backed restrictions or bans on data centers in 40 of 41 local measures across 10 states, sending a clear signal against rapid AI infrastructure growth.

Texas flips governor: Gina Hinojosa unseated Greg Abbott on a platform that includes an immediate moratorium on new data centers.

Goldman capacity hit: The bank sees moratoria potentially freezing 45% of planned U.S. capacity, with Texas projects especially exposed.

Opposition surge: Share of Americans who “strongly oppose” a nearby data center rose from 24% to 61% in under a year.

Energy stocks punished: Constellation and other power providers to giant facilities sold off as the blue wave took hold.

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Qualcomm tumbled roughly 10% on a weak outlook and the broader semiconductor complex stayed under pressure as the post-election rotation out of AI accelerated.

Semis valuation gap: Forward multiples on semiconductors sit at 13.8x, a 25% discount to the S&P and the widest since December 2018.

Qualcomm guide weak: Soft chip-design margins and a cautious outlook weighed on the name and peers including Arm and Micron.

Rotation continues: Staples, financials and healthcare held up while AI-linked hardware and neocloud names stayed soft.

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President Trump struck a conciliatory note in a post-election call with CNBC, saying he can work with the new Democratic Congress on “many more things than people understand.”

Conciliatory tone: He raised areas of potential overlap including trade views he said align with Bernie Sanders and financial items that could be mutually beneficial.

Tariffs stay: He indicated he would not want to remove tariffs but left room for other deals.

Markets digest: Futures cooled Thursday as investors weighed the new divided-government setup against ongoing AI caution.

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Congressional Democrats plan a flurry of affordability and anti-corruption bills when they take power in January, setting up early clashes with the White House.

Jeffries on impeachment: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said no Democrat has raised impeaching Trump with him and the focus is affordability and accountability.

Agenda priorities: CNBC reported plans centered on household costs, health insurance, taxes and student loans.

Oversight tone: Expected Oversight chair Robert Garcia posted “Lawyer up” shortly after the House flipped.

No veto-proof majority: Activists push investigations, but the lack of a supermajority limits what can pass over a presidential veto.

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Energy executives see a demand-driven decade ahead from AI and population growth, yet the Democratic sweep raises fresh questions about permitting and the Iran-war premium.

Leaders’ outlook: BP and Baker Hughes chiefs described a demand decade of investment tempered by geopolitics and price uncertainty.

Price collapse: Wednesday’s oil drop of more than 8% underscored how quickly the blue-wave outcome repriced the conflict.

Permitting risk: Analysts flagged that a Democratic Congress could slow or condition new energy infrastructure.

Stocks under pressure: Energy names lagged the broader relief rally as traders weighed the policy shift.

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