Capitalist Insider: Top 15 S&P stocks now control a record 47% of the index

Critical vulnerabilities in PHP, the language that powers roughly 69% of websites, prompted European and British authorities as well as the NSA to urge operators to take systems offline until patches could be applied.

Severity warning: OpenAI called the issues “one of the most impactful security issues in recent memory” after helping surface them through models shared with cybersecurity researchers.

Patch timing: The PHP security team released fixes around 10 a.m. ET on Oct. 21, 2026, and urged immediate installation.

Authority guidance: CERT-EU and the UK National Cyber Security Centre recommended isolating or taking internet-facing applications offline until fully mitigated.

Early impact: Pinboard, parts of Wikipedia, 4Chan, Something Awful and some Japanese sites went offline as Cloudflare reported early attacks and Patchstack noted active exploitation attempts.

SpaceX reported third-quarter revenue of $14.6 billion, up 161% and above estimates, while swinging to a $4.4 billion profit as its Super Intelligence unit overtook Starlink.

AI segment surge: Super Intelligence revenue reached $7.56 billion, up ninefold from $813 million a year earlier and now the largest unit.

First public profit: Net income hit $4.4 billion versus a $1.05 billion loss in the year-ago period, with operating income at $2.8 billion.

Merger committees: Special committees of independent directors formed at both SpaceX and Tesla to discuss a combination; Musk said there is “a lot of merit” in combining the companies.

Capex and outlook: Capital spending reached $19.6 billion in the quarter; the company guided $35–40 billion for the fourth quarter and sees Q1 2027 revenue of $33–37 billion.

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U.S. stock futures climbed Wednesday after SpaceX’s earnings beat reignited AI shares, while Brent crude held near $110 amid ongoing shipping disruptions.

Premarket gains: S&P futures rose about 0.3% and Nasdaq futures about 0.6% in early trade.

AI names: Super Micro and other compute-linked stocks advanced alongside SpaceX’s premarket jump.

Oil backdrop: Brent added 1.2% to $110 as attacks on Hormuz shipping continued.

Yields: The 10-year Treasury yield sat near 5.12% as earnings optimism offset some credit concerns.

France’s benchmark 10-year bond yield briefly crossed 5% on Wednesday, the highest level since 2002, as riots and a budget standoff intensified pressure on government finances.

Yield spike: The 10-year OAT topped 5% before settling near 4.98%, rising about 7 basis points on the day.

Unrest toll: Weekend protests and looting caused damages estimated in the hundreds of millions of euros, with Carrefour citing “unprecedented” conditions.

Fiscal targets: The government is seeking €54 billion in spending cuts; Finance Minister Lescure said cuts will proceed if parliament does not approve them.

Contagion watch: The spread over German Bunds approached 160 basis points as investors weighed bank exposure and Moody’s review.

Elon Musk ordered a slowdown of a military-grade Starlink version that Ukraine has used in its war with Russia, disrupting drone operations and catching Kyiv off guard, according to U.S. officials.

Speed cap: The order capped speeds for fast-moving terminals, affecting Ukrainian air defense and drone systems.

Timing: The slowdown occurred around mid-October; Ukrainian officials were not given advance notice.

Trump denial: President Trump denied ordering the move; Musk has discussed Ukraine with the White House.

Military reliance: Ukraine has depended on the higher-speed service for battlefield communications and targeting.

The first Russian tanker carrying 40,000 metric tons of diesel is set to depart for the United States on Thursday under a fuel deal reached between the Trump administration and Moscow.

Volume ramp: The deal calls for 300,000 tons right away, 500,000 tons in November, and 1 million tons thereafter.

Witkoff thanks: Special envoy Steve Witkoff thanked Putin in St. Petersburg for lifting export controls, saying the President is “deeply grateful.”

Novak confirmation: Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said additional shipments will follow and Russia will meet U.S. needs.

Market reaction: Global diesel prices fell 5–6% on the announcement as Brent held near $110.

U.K. inflation rose to 3.5% in September from 3.1% in August, driven by surging motor fuel prices, while the government approved the controversial Jackdaw North Sea gas field.

Fuel driver: Motor fuel prices jumped 29.8% year-over-year, the highest rate since August 2022.

Rate path: Markets price two Bank of England hikes by year-end, with a 98% chance of a 25-basis-point move next month.

Jackdaw green light: The field is expected to boost U.K. gas output by about 6% at peak and operate for 11 years.

Budget pressure: The print adds to challenges ahead of the Oct. 28 Budget as borrowing also exceeded forecasts.

The Federal Aviation Administration certified the Boeing 737 MAX 10 on Tuesday, clearing the largest model in the family after years of delays tied to prior safety issues.

Order book: The MAX 10 accounts for about 30% of Boeing’s MAX backlog, with 1,555 orders from more than 30 customers.

Delay history: Certification was pushed from a 2020 target due to post-crash scrutiny and engineering changes including an anti-icing system.

Duffy comment: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the U.S. must certify aircraft more quickly to compete with Europe and China.

Production ramp: The approval supports Boeing’s effort to increase 737 output, with a fourth line opened in Everett in July.

RTX lifted its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance for a third straight quarter after a strong third-quarter print driven by missile demand and commercial aftermarket strength.

Guidance lift: Full-year adjusted EPS now seen at $7.65–$7.75, up from a prior ceiling of $7.25.

Quarterly beat: Adjusted EPS of $2.26 topped the $1.78 FactSet consensus on $24.97 billion in revenue.

Backlog context: Northrop Grumman separately reported a record $110 billion backlog amid broad defense demand.

Tariff recovery: Results included recoveries related to IEEPA tariffs.

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