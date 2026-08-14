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The Capitalist

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Len's avatar
Len
3dEdited

Another rich spoiled clueless over educated pro socialism idiot in need of attitude adjustment in a court of law

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offtherecord
3d

wait till you hear what Jared Kushner has been up to

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