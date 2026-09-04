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1LTLos
7h

WE HAVE NO PRESS!! THE MEDIA TRIPPED OVER ITSELF LONG LONG AGO IN ITS ATTEMPTS TO SANITIZED AND WALLPAPER THE PATHETIC MANCHURIAN MULATTO & FELL SO FAR AND SO DEEPLY SOUTH THAT THERE IS NO RECOVERY!! TEMPORARILY I WOULD TRUST MEN AS BESSENT AS SENATOR KENNEDY OF LOUISIANA < JOSH HOWLEY, CHIP ROY TO PROVIDE DAILY REPORTS SUPPORTED BY --YES _ OUR GOVERNMENT (TEMPORARILY) - SO THAT WE CAN IGNORE, TURN OUR BACKS ON & TELEVISIONS OFF TO THE BIG TECH BOGUS FRAUD MEDIA & THEIR ACTOR NEWSCASTERS -- ENOUGH OF CNN AND THE LIKE

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