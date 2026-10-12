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Tania's avatar
Tania
7h

I love it! Bessent wishes Happy Indigenous Day to Senator Elizabeth Warren today, Hahaha….😆 👏🫶

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Becky Brown's avatar
Becky Brown
3h

Happy Columbus Day!!!!!

It is not indigenous peoples day and I’m half Cherokee indigenous peoples day is in November, indigenous heritage day look it up

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