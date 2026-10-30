The Capitalist

The Capitalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
tΩriwld's avatar
tΩriwld
5h

The Binance hack wasn't quantum-related, but is crypto doing enough to prepare for the next major security threat? What if a blockchain was built with post-quantum security from day one? That's what $QRL has been doing since 2018.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Capitalist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture