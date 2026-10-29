Alphabet posted its first top- and bottom-line miss in nearly four years, sending shares down more than 10% as free cash flow turned sharply negative on heavy AI spending while search advertising slowed.

Search growth slows: Revenue from search and other advertising rose 12% but missed estimates as AI chat tools took a larger bite out of the core ad business.

Cash flow turns red: Free cash flow hit negative $9.07 billion against expectations of a positive result near $2.70 billion.

Capex stays elevated: Third-quarter capital spending reached roughly $51.4 billion; 2026 guidance was held at $195-205 billion with a significant increase expected in 2027.

Cloud still surges: Google Cloud revenue more than doubled, up 103%, remaining the one clear bright spot that beat expectations.

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The Federal Reserve held its benchmark rate at 3.75%-4% in a 10-2 decision, with two officials dissenting in favor of a hike as Chair Warsh stressed the need for more data before the midterms.

Two officials dissent: Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack both voted for a quarter-point increase, Cook’s first dissent since joining in 2022.

Inflation remains elevated: The statement said inflation remains elevated and the committee will wait for the accumulation of more information before acting again.

Fewer meetings ahead: Warsh said one 2027 meeting will focus only on strategy with no rate vote, and two meetings in 2028 will be strategy-only.

December hike still priced: Traders continued to price a high probability of another increase in December despite the pause.

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U.S. stock futures pointed lower Thursday after Alphabet’s results reignited anxiety about runaway AI spending, dragging the Nasdaq while other Big Tech names were mixed.

Alphabet leads the drop: Shares faced a potential record post-earnings loss of more than 10%, pulling futures lower across tech.

Microsoft provides contrast: Microsoft rose on solid results and 48% Azure growth, limiting broader damage.

Focus shifts from Fed: Markets looked past the prior day’s rate hold and refocused on earnings and the sustainability of AI capital outlays.

Memory stocks still firm: Earlier strength in memory names on strong demand outlooks was overshadowed by the Alphabet reaction.

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Microsoft shares gained after the company delivered solid results led by 48% growth in Azure, providing a counterpoint to Alphabet’s disappointment on AI spending and search.

Azure drives the beat: Cloud growth remained robust, helping overall revenue rise roughly 19% and supporting the stock.

Capex still heavy: Investors continued to scrutinize the pace of AI-related investment even as results cleared the bar.

Earnings focus intensifies: The report landed amid a week when a large portion of the S&P 500 is reporting, keeping attention on Big Tech cash generation.

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Memory stocks advanced after SK Hynix posted record results and signaled that high-bandwidth memory and DRAM demand is sold out well into the later years of the decade.

Record quarter: Operating profit and revenue set highs as AI-related memory orders remained strong.

Sold-out visibility: Capacity is committed through long-term agreements covering a large share of 2027 and 2028 production.

Nasdaq still lagged: The broader tech index underperformed despite the memory strength ahead of major earnings.

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Bitcoin traded back toward $80,000 after the Fed hold reinforced rate-hike expectations, with traders bracing for an $11 billion options expiration.

Fed reaction muted: The cryptocurrency barely flinched at the rate decision even as December hike odds rose.

Options overhang: A large expiry is set for late October, adding potential volatility before the midterms.

ETF inflows mixed: Bitcoin ETFs saw inflows over recent days even as the spot price softened.

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