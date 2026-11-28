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More than 30 of America’s top colleges have been accused of evading and maintaining their DEI policies, blatantly defying constitutional law. The Institute for the Recruitment of Teachers (IRT) has allegedly been using a workaround to continue pursuing diversity, equity, and inclusion measures that allow minority groups preferential treatment.

On November 12, 2026, the Equal Protection Project filed a civil rights complaint alleging that the IRT worked as a third-party organization that allowed colleges to screen student applications based on race and ethnicity, violating Title VI.

In an effort to keep DEI policies alive, many top colleges have come up with workarounds. The IRT is an outreach program run by the Phillips Academy Andover, who in 2017 restructured departments to embed “race, class, gender, and sexual orientation into the curriculum.”

The IRT claims that “diversity is intrinsic to educational excellence,” and have argued that universities employ too many white professors. Instead, they hope to redirect funding to “underrepresented” minority candidates and place them in leadership roles in top universities like Cornell and Brown University.

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The IRT’s Consortium program specifically focuses on placing minorities in Master’s and Doctoral programs at top colleges. The Equal Protection Project has argued that the Consortium allows universities to recruit candidates who have been pre-selected into a pool on the basis of race. 30 colleges are listed in connection with the program, including Harvard, Yale, and Princeton.

The complaint states that, “The IRT Consortium provides admission and funding of IRT participants in master’s and doctoral programs in education, the humanities, social sciences, arts, computer science, and mathematics, on the basis of race, color and/or national origin.”

This means that “membership appears to provide a workaround for Consortium Members to recruit students on a discriminatory basis that if done directly clearly would violate the Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling on the use of race in admissions. Since all the Consortium Members receive federal funding or are public universities, this racial workaround appears to violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act and/or the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

In 2022, IRT named Catherine Wong as Associate Director and Manager of Programs. Upon her appointment, she claimed that the program was looking to address “increased divisiveness and racism directed at curriculum.” In 2025, she gave a presentation called “Finding Clarity in the Chaos” about women of color finding “stealth leadership” opportunities.

The presentation covered topics such as “decolonized dreaming” and creating “Islands of Equity.” In January 2026, she led a workshop that made calls to challenge what counts as “graduate school material.”

In 2023, the Supreme Court ruled in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College that race based admissions in college were violating the constitution’s equal protections clauses.

Between the ruling and now, the share of black applicants admitted to Harvard fell from 18% to 9%. Yale and Columbia also saw a similar decline in preferential admittance after 2023. Additionally, the Trump administration pushed to remove tax exemptions from colleges who maintained DEI policies.

Universities across the country have desperately tried to maintain their discriminatory policies. In the 2023 ruling, Chief Justice Roberts opened up a loophole by writing that universities could consider “an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.”

Other colleges have used zip codes and neighborhoods to determine what an applicant’s ethnic background may be. The College Board’s Landscape tool was used to measure “adversity” indicators, such as crime rates in a student’s neighborhood, but had to be discontinued in 2025 after it was unable to dodge accusations that it was being used to give preferential treatment to minority groups.

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